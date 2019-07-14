Bollywood’s iconic beauty Sunny Leone is the social media sensation, who is not only famous among her 23.7 million Instagram followers for sexiness, but also for her amazing fashion sense. While going through her Instagram feeds, we stumbled upon her latest picture and can’t take our eyes off her. The actor who is busy with her upcoming film ‘Coca Cola’ which will apparently release this year, recently shared her hot Sunday picture with her fans on Instagram.

Bollywood sensation who is known for her sensuous avatar and her drop dead gorgeous looks has taken the internet by fire yet again with her latest photo. Dressed in a black sexy top with wavy hair, Sunny looks sensuously hot. She has complemented her look with shimmery golden lipstick and kohled eyes.

Sunny Leone captions the picture as, “Beautiful Day Today”. The picture is going viral and has clocked over 223,468 likes in an hour.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Beautiful Day today!! 🌞 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:30am PDT

Yesterday, Sunny shared a very sensuous picture in a white and pink dress and from the sets. She wrote, “Hanging out on the set” with the statement earring.

View this post on Instagram Hanging out on set… A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:40am PDT



Sunny Leone recently made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer Madhuraraja. The actress featured in the film with a special dance number. Besides that, Sunny has also featured in many item songs and movies such as- Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Khuda Bhai, Aaj Phir, Udi Udi Jaye, Desi Look, and many more songs.