Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Jhootha Kahin Ka co-stars Sunny Leone, slaying in a sultry pink strap dress, set fans ogling while actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor came together to put out a hilarious video for fans, urging them to drop down in the nearest theatres. Arguing over who was the “real Sunny”, the actors fought for screen space and fans couldn’t help but double down in laughter.

In the video that Sunny Leone shared on her Instagram handle, the three stars won hearts for their haute sartorial choices. The viral video was captioned, “Hey everyone! @jhoothakahinka releases tomorrow in theaters near you!! I wish the best of luck to the entire cast and crew!! Go and watch it with your friends and family (sic).”

Marking a reunion of Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, the Smeep Kang directorial Jhootha Kahin Ka narrates the cliched story of two friends trying to juggle relationships and lies. Living in Mauritius, the two friends are reluctant to go back to their homeland, India which works in Omkar’s favour as he is in love with a girl who refuses to leave her house after marriage. Her decision stems from the fact that her dad is on a wheelchair post meeting with an accident. Omkar lies to her about having no family and tying a knot with her only to have his dad (Rishi) drop down to Mauritius to live with him. The events that follow, resulting in dual identities of the two friends as they dodge the father and girlfriend from the actual truth is too hilarious and fans are already on the edge waiting for the movie.

The movie also stars actors Nimisha Mehta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It will hit the cinema screens on July 19.