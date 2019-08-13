Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known for her flawless beauty. She is an avid social media user and keeps teasing her fans with her hot pictures. She has a secret to beat the heat this summer. Recently, she was seen wearing a see-through black dress to instantly achieve chic appeal.

Sunny, who has so far been at the top of the list of the Most Googled Celebrities in India, showed off her voluptuous figure in a black outfit. To give her sultry look that fashion-girl, Sunny accessorised with a little make-up, hot pink lipstick and earrings.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s hot picture:

There’s a high possibility of Sunny emerging as the Most Googled Celebrity of 2019 as well by the end of the year since it’s already been eights months into the year. Sunny has beaten the searches in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to achieve this feat.

Sunny Leone is busy shooting for Splitsvilla 12 with co-host Rannvijay Singha. From taking selfies to sharing hilarious videos with him, Sunny enjoys her work. Talking about the show, Sunny and Rannvijay will be seen solving bizarre relationship problems in the “crazy town” of MTV Splitsvilla 12 which, according to the reports, will be bigger and better. The confirmed participants for the show are Arshiya, Bhavya Singh, Ankush Kalyan, Bhavin Bhanushali and Pranav Bharadwaj.