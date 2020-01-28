Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Kokakola. She has shared a couple of videos from the sets of the film and is desi avatar is making fans go gaga over her. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her picture striking a perfect dance pose as she enjoys the sunset. Clad in a blouse and below-the-knee length lehenga, she can be seen standing on top of a wooden bed with river flowing and mountains at the backdrop.

Needless to say, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beautiful Sunset.”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Beautiful Sunset! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:04am PST



Earlier, she has shared her couple of videos from the sets flaunting her desi avatar. With bindi, embroidered kurti, perfect makeup, she can be seen blowing the bubbles. She captioned it, “Bubbles!!! Hehe.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Shooting shooting!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:05am PST

View this post on Instagram Bubbles!!! Hehe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:19pm PST



The film is a horror-comedy and is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. The film is based in Uttar Pradesh and the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ learned the local dialect for the film. Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.