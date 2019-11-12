Sunny Leone features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the diva surely nailed the look with her beauty.
On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.