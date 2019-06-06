Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is a foodie and she never misses a chance to indulge herself in some of the delicacies. Recently, she attended the premiere of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat and she had good 50 minutes to fill her stomach with some delicious food. In the video, she can be seen holding two boxes of popcorns and on another hand, she is carrying a samosa. She says that she has a lot of time to eat before the premiere but her other friend keeps stealing her food. She also reveals that she food bombed because her friend named Sunny Rajani was trying to steal her food.

The video is hilarious and will wipe-off your Thursday blues instantly. It has also set the internet on fire and fetched over seven lakh views within a few hours.

Sunny, dressed in a black and white checkered pantsuit looks hot. She completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her hair open and wavy.

She captioned the video, “About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously @sunnyrajani.” (sic)

Check out the hilarious video here:



Earlier, her video took social media by storm where she can be seen dancing with co-host Rannvijay and contestants. The Splitsvilla 12 team grooved to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock song. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!”.



On the professional front, Sunny will be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. She has been roped in for horror-comedy film Coca Cola. She will also be seen making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.