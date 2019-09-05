Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is not only known for her bold and beautiful pictures but also for quirky captions. She also loves to play pranks on her team and co-stars. This time again, she planned to play a prank on her team but somehow it didn’t work for her. However, her ‘fake bloody hand’ which was supposed to scare and shock the people around her, didn’t go well. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video and it was definitely an epic fail.

In the video, she can be seen sitting on a chair along with other people. Soon, she bends down to take out her ‘fake bloody hand’ from her purse and threw it on the people standing right in front of her. However, it did not scare them and her prank failed.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Prank epic FAIL !! My fake bloody hand was supposed to be scary and shocking! Didn’t end up that way at all!! (sic)”

Watch the video here:



However, the team then decided to play the same prank on Sunny and it was a success. In another video, Sunny can be seen discussing with a group of people when a man comes from the behind and places the ‘fake bloody hand’ on her shoulder. Her scared and shocking reaction will definitely leave you in splits.

She captioned it as, “So then they all decided to play the prank on me and it was an epic success!! Lol thanks a lot @sunnyrajani for scaring me! Revenge will come your way!! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.

Talking about the film Coca Cola, she earlier said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”