Bollywood sizzling beauty Sunny Leone had a wonderful Diwali as she celebrated the festival of lights with her family and setting major twinning goals. The whole of Kaur-Weber Family was seen twinning in yellow and making the fans gush over them. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood shared an array of photos with her husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha Kaur Weber and twins Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

In the photos, Sunny looks gorgeous in yellow lehenga while her husband can be seen donning a yellow kurta teamed up with white pyjama. Her daughter Nisha was also twinning with her mother in a yellow lehenga and her twin sons, Noah and Asher were clad in a yellow kurta.

Sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Happy Diwali from the Weber’s!! Outfit: @reetiarneja Accessories: @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her stunning pictures in pink floral lehenga teamed up with a white and pink cape. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and bold maroon lipstick. Her pictures are breaking the internet and have fetched over eight lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Diwali!! Lips: #Rooberry by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @bhumikagrover Accessories: @curiocottagejewelry Bag: @bhumikagrover Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.