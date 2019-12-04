Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone recently attended Filmfare Style and Glamour Award held in Mumbai last night. For the starry affair, she opted for a gorgeous off-shoulder dark blue dress. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures in the gorgeous dress teamed up with subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick and kohl in eyes. She has accessorised her look with a finger ring and a pair of diamond earrings. With hair styled in soft curls, she looks hot, as ever.

For the event, she opted for Neeta Lulla couture and has been styled by Hitendra Kapopara. Her pictures have fetched over seven lakh likes so far and are going viral on social media.

Take a look at the photos here:



Sunny Leone has also grabbed the third position on the list of ‘Most Searched Personality’.Recently her song ‘Hello Ji’ from her upcoming erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns was released and she has set the internet ablaze with her hot moves. The peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the Baby doll team together.

Speaking about the peppy track, Sunny told IANS, “The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I’ve worked with Vishnu (Deva) before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.