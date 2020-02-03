Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is quirky and full of life. She never misses having fun even when she is working or just relaxing at home. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy film Kokakola and even there, she thought to have some fun. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a video where she can be climbing on a tree and then rest herself on the big fat branch.

Clad in a grey t-shirt and pastel pink lowers, she completed her look with black sneakers, sunglasses, and minimal makeup. Well, the video will give you major Monday motivation and maybe urge you to climb a tree yourself.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Climbing and hanging around!” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Climbing and hanging around!



Earlier, she has shared her photos in a white-collar dress teamed up with matching heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She captioned the photos, “Lips: #SugarPlum by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @stylesplash_in Accessories: @hm Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @shiks_gupta25 @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist.” (sic)



The film Kokakola is a horror-comedy and is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. The film is based in Uttar Pradesh and the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ learned the local dialect for the film. Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”