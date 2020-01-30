Karan Johar is all set for his Netflix original show ‘What The Love’ and many Bollywood celebrities will be seen going out on a date with non-celebrity people. It is a dating show where the common people will be going through a makeover for the date with Bollywood stars. Celebrities such as Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan, Huma Quereshi, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ali Fazal, among others will be having a nice romantic date.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone has shared the BTS video of the show and it will get you excited to witness the perfect date with celebrities. There will be a lot of drama and Karan will be seen donning the role of a love guru.

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, “What the Love! – Behind the scenes Do you think you can be in the driver’s seat? What the Love! now streaming on @netflix_in #WhatTheLove @karanjohar.” (sic)

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is once again venturing into horror genre after Ghost stories. Recently, he shared the poster of Bhoot Part one: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal. One featured Vicky being strangled by a plethora of bony-ghost hands as he screamed in pain and fear. Another showed Vicky crouched on his fours, sporting a bleeding cut on his forehand as he reached out for the voodoo doll under a bed probably while a spine-chilling form of a ghost clutched on his back. Slated to release on November 15, 2019, the horror flick will now hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020. Karan also has Takht in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Sunny will be seen in horror-comedy Kokakola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.