Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone is making heads turn with her latest mushy picture with husband Daniel Weber. Known for her quirky captions and fashion statement, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood never misses treating fans with her outings and hot pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo as she goes out on a romantic date with hubby Daniel and the duo makes a stunning couple.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a blue crop top teamed up with a shimmery silver skirt. She completed her look with subtle makeup, pink lipstick, hair styled in a bun and a pair of earrings while Daniel is all suited up in black. Striking a pose, the couple looks gorgeous together.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “My date last night. So handsome. Lucky he’s so hot!! @dirrty99. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she took to Instagram to share another crazy picture with her co-host Rannvijay Singh from the sets of Splitsvilla 12. While Sunny looks hot and glamorous in a blue shimmery outfit, Rannvijay can be seen sporting a formal look in a white shirt, black trousers, blue blazer and a pink tie. Sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Let the drama begin!! @rannvijaysingha Lips: #Berryglimmer by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mayacultureofficial Accessories: @goldqueen_in Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.