Sunny Leone is known for her quirky antics and bold looks. She often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures and funny antics and it always wins their hearts. The hot and bold actor of Bollywood shared a special video to thank his fans as she has notched up 30 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from Dubai and thanked her friends and fans for making it to 30 million. The caption reads as, “Thank you sooooo much to the 30 million in my family !!!! Love you all !!!! Xoxo”.

Take a look here:



A few days ago, Sunny Leone posted a video of herself skating in Dubai Mall’s ice-rink. The camera follows her as she moves around, waves at the camera, and says, “It’s snowing.” She posted the video on social media, captioning it, “Dubai Diaries.”

View this post on Instagram Dubai diaries!! ⛸ 😍😍😍#dubai #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 4, 2020 at 12:56am PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”