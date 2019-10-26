Actor and hot dancer Sunny Leone, who keeps on sharing her BTS videos from her sets, has hurt her ankle during dance rehearsals. She may have got hurt while working on the song Battiyan Bujhaado. The song will feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming Motichoor Chaknachoor. It is composed by Ramji Gulati, who also sings the song with Jyotica Tangri.

Sunny shared a pic of her twisted ankle on her Instagram feed. She can be seen lying on the couch and resting her leg with a shark ice pack. “I think the shark ice pack will do me some good! Ankle is down from dancing rehearsals…”, Sunny wrote.

The actor is not at all resting her leg. She has always managed her personal and professional life side by side, after taking rest, she was spotted by paparazzis in a sexy yellow lehenga.

Sunny Leone was twinning with her daughter dressed in her traditional best on Dhanteras

The pretty young girl has just made an outing in the city with her mommy on Dhanteras and the two daughter-mom duo were spotted twinning in yellow lehengas with exact same print. Sunny was captured in-camera donning this bright yellow lehenga while holding her princess Nisha’s hand at an eating joint. Nisha looks cute like a button as she looks away from camera while her dupatta tied infront in style.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is the story of two lovers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty who are desperate to get married but can’t due to the external factors. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘s character is jobless and has an unstable financial status, Athiya Shetty wants to marry an NRI so that she can live abroad.

The film is releasing on November 15th, 2019.