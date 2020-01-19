Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses a chance in grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her flawless beauty teamed up with her style statement. After breaking the internet with her hot and sexy satin dress pictures, she has shared a mushy picture with her husband Daniel Weber. Known for her quirky captions and fashion statement, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood never misses treating fans with her outings and hot pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos as she goes out on a romantic date with hubby Daniel and the duo makes a stunning couple.

Sunny Leone looks hot in orange pants and for a change, Daniel is wearing denim on denim. The actor completed her look with peach peep toes, a white shirt, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair tied.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram He’s a keeper!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:19am PST

Earlier today, Sunny had shared sexy pictures in a red satin dress. She can be seen slaying like a pro. Whether she is draped in a saree or a hot mini dress, Sunny always gets the attention she wants.

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in the epic period drama, Veeramadevi. The makers had released a look of her from the film as we entered the year 2020. Though, any update about the film’s release is still far from sight. It has been a long time since we saw Sunny in a substantial role. She was seen in a cameo in Arjun Patiala and a special appearance in the web-series, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.