Who doesn’t want to meet Sunny Leone and lucky are those who live in Dubai because the ‘Pink Lips’ actor and dancer has announced for meet and greet on Instagram. Sunny will be inaugurating her new brand store ‘Brands4U’ in Dragon Mart 2 tonight at 7:30pm. She has shared the invite on social media where she has captioned the post as, “ Hello Dubai!! I will be coming to your city for the inauguration of new @brands4ustoresin @dragonmart 2 at 7.30pm tonight!! I will also be launching my new #EyeMakeup range – #StellarEyes 👁️ by @starstruckbysl 🎉”.

Sunny Leone is a former adult, television star, an actor, an entrepreneur and also a mother of three. She has always forged her own path, and in doing so, she has shocked and surprised many, but she is very clear that she does not regret any of her past choices. Indian fans has given Sunny Leone a lot of love and respect. She has maintained that she is a businesswoman first and artist later because she can spot an opportunity from a distance. No wonder, she is in Dubai today to launch her cosmetic brand StarStruck by Sunny Leone.

In one of her interviews, Sunny has mentioned that she wants to take her cosmetic line even further beyond lipsticks and perfumes. “I want to create a five-minute makeup kit because that’s how fast I can do my makeup”.