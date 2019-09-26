Bollywood hotshot Sunny Leone keeps taking the Internet by storm with her hot and sexy photos. The diva never leaves a chance to sway her fans with her astonishing clicks. Emerging as a social media sensation, Sunny Leone keeps on flooding the internet with her steamy hot photos. Recently, during the shooting for a promotional song for Motichoor Chaknachoor at Filmistan, Sunny Leone was spotted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and not only this, she has once again created internet buzz with her sensuous look in a red hot saree.

Shutterbugs clicked Sunny Leone’s hot pictures from the sets and after seeing it, we can’t take our eyes off her. Sunny can be seen wearing a georgette red saree with a silver blouse and black belt. The Pink Lips actor completed the look with nude makeup, blow-dried hair and glossy lips. She accessorized the appearance with red round earrings.

Take a look at the photos of Sunny Leone in a red saree:

Be it any attire, Sunny Leone rocks it all. A few days ago, Sunny looked smoking hot at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Her red carpet appearance was elegance personified, fierce and raunchy.

Sunny Leone, on the work front, is shooting for a horror movie KokaKola. Her dangerous looks from the sets have gone viral. The ghostly makeup of Sunny Leone in the sequence hints that she is playing the role of a spirit and tries to scare co-star Mandani in the sequence. The angry expressions and sexy avatar will definitely blow your mind away.

Sunny features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media.