Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is one of the hottest and stylish actors of Bollywood. She often makes fan’s hearts go aflutter with her drool-worthy pictures. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures in a floral red crop top with a plunging neckline and cold shoulders. She teamed up her look with matching below-the-knee skirt.

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has accessorised her look with a pair of neckpieces, a pair of earrings and a hair styled in a bun. Flaunting her perfect curves, she strikes a seductive pose.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Trouble ahead, The Lady in Red Take my advice, You’d be better off dead” – Casey jones. Lips : #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @renge_india Accessories: @veromodaindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @sameerkatariya92 & @shiks_gupta25 Shot by @sjframes.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her mushy pictures with husband Daniel Weber. She looks hot in orange pants and for a change, Daniel is wearing denim on denim. The actor completed her look with peach peep toes, a white shirt, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair tied.

View this post on Instagram He’s a keeper!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:19am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”