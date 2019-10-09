Sunny Leone is one of the hottest actors in the industry and she has proved every time that she has the style credentials to match the trends. Sunny turned many heads as she showed off her hotness in the latest pictures in a leopard print top with the flare of her top as her wings. Dressed in an amazing outfit by Swapnil Shinde, with an amazing hairstyle, Sunny looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures. She captioned it: “Lips: #BabyDoll by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @officialswapnilshinde Accessories: @tassels_n_dazzles Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Heels: @shein_in Styled by @hitendrakapopara

Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist”.

Keeping her makeup to the minimal and flaunting her new look, the actress posed for a few photos before walking away with her team to the sets. The pic is sure to drive away your mid-week blues. Sunny Leone looks like an absolute chic in the photo. She completed the look with cool shades and nude lips making the most of her naturally striking features.

Take a look at the pictures:



Sunny Leone features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Yesterday she took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the diva surely nailed the look with her beauty.

Sunny Leone, on the work front, is shooting for a horror movie KokaKola.