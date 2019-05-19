Sunny Leone, who is busy with the shooting of Splitsvilla 12 in Jaipur, recently shared her Sunday mood picture with her fans on Instagram. Bollywood sensation who is known for her sensuous avatar and her drop dead gorgeous looks has taken the internet by fire yet again with her latest photo. Dressed in a blue and pink sexy top with curly hair, Sunny looks sensuously hot. She has complemented her look with shimmery golden lipstick and kohled eyes.

Sunny Leone recently made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer Madhuraraja. The actress featured in the film with a special dance number. Besides that, Sunny has also featured in many item songs and movies such as- Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Khuda Bhai, Aaj Phir, Udi Udi Jaye, Desi Look, and many more songs.

Sunny Leone captions the picture as, “Sunday Mood”. The picture is going viral and has clocked over 1 lac views in half an hour.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s pic here:

View this post on Instagram #Sunday mood 🌞😎 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 19, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

In Jaipur, Sunny Leone is accompanied with her kids Noah and Asher. She also shared a picture from the kitchen of a hotel where she can be seen cooking food for her babies. “I took over part of this station to make the Noah and Asher banana wheat pancakes and apple sauce 🙂 #momlife so nice the kitchen staff and @dominiquefieuxcuisinier let me make my boys their food sometimes. 🙂 thanks!”, said the caption.

Sunny Leone will be making her South cinema debut with Veeramadevi. She will also a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s film Arjun Patiala.