Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is a true style icon and her social media is proof of her stunning sartorial choices. Making fashion goals, she has shared a slew of pictures on Instagram in a beige-coloured crop top and shimmery golden-brown pants. She completed her look with dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipgloss. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. With hair kept pinned straight, she shines at the event.

Sharing the post, she gave credit to the people behind her look. She wrote, “Lips: #BerryGlimmer by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @perniaqureshibrands Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a floral red crop top with a plunging neckline and cold shoulders. She teamed up her look with matching below-the-knee skirt. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has accessorised her look with a pair of neckpieces, a pair of earrings and a hair styled in a bun. Flaunting her perfect curves, she strikes a seductive pose. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Trouble ahead, The Lady in Red Take my advice, You’d be better off dead” – Casey jones. Lips : #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @renge_india Accessories: @veromodaindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @sameerkatariya92 & @shiks_gupta25 Shot by @sjframes.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”