Bollywood actor Sunny Leone knows how to make heads turn, thanks to her stylish fashion statement and sartorial choices. Taking to Instagram, she treated her fans with her hot picture in blue cold shoulder top and white shorts. For the day, she opted for ‘Made For Her’ couture and looks extremely gorgeous flaunting her brand ‘Star Struck by Sunny Leone’s Wild Cherry lipstick.

She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings and minimal makeup. Striking a pose for the click, she will definitely make you fall in love with her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Loving this #WildCherry shade by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @__madeforher__ Accessories: @arvinofashions Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Heels: @heatwaveindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she uploaded her pictures donning a leopard print top with the flare of her top as her wings. Keeping her makeup to the minimal and flaunting her new look, the actress posed for a few photos before walking away with her team to the sets. She captioned it: “Lips: #BabyDoll by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @officialswapnilshinde Accessories: @tassels_n_dazzles Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Heels: @shein_in Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist” (sic).



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.