Bollywood Bombshell Sunny Leone is one of the most famous and most searched celebrities in India today. The actor who is known for her hot looks often makes her fan go gaga over social media with her sizzling pictures. Sunny enjoys a following of over 25 million on Instagram and is among the top 5 most searched Indian celebrity on the internet since last few years.

Sunny Leone often shares pictures with her husband Daniel Weber and give couple goals to her fans and followers. She has always mentioned about her hubby’s support in her career and personal life.

In the pic, Sunny and Daniel can be seen posing happily and smiling for the camera. The ‘baby doll of Bollywood’ looks hot as she dons a neon green crop top which makes her look super hot. While Daniel can be seen in all black formals. Sunny completes the look with a pair of metallic statement earrings and a red lipper.

Take a look at Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s happy picture:

View this post on Instagram 😍 @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 30, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Dubai 😍 @starstruckbysl @sunnyleone !!!! A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

Sunny Leone recently launched her global makeup line in UAE. ‘Star Struck by Sunny Leone’ includes lip colours, mascaras, foundation and highlighters. The actress also will be including organic skincare as well.