Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known for her bold looks and fashion statement. Not only that, but her posts also include quirky captions and funny antics which is loved by her fans. Now, on Sunday morning, she took to Instagram to share her sultry picture in a sexy black dress. In the photo collage, she can be seen donning a high-slit black dress teamed up with kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of pink lipstick. She accessorised her look with just a watch. Giving out a sensuous pose, she looks smoking hot.

The picture has gone viral and has clocked over five lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at her hot photo:

View this post on Instagram Good night everyone!! Xoxo A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 10, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared a selfie with husband Daniel Weber as they go to the gym together for their daily workout routine. While Sunny looked gorgeous in nerdy specs and a tank top, Daniel can be seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt teamed up with a cap. She captioned the post, “Workout partner today @dirrty99 xoxo. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Workout partner today @dirrty99 xoxo A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT



A few days back, Sunny shared her picture as she tries to annoy Rannvijay with a selfie. In the photo, while Sunny tries to take a selfie, Rannvijay seems busy on his phone. Sunny looks gorgeous in cold shoulder blue top teamed up with a white skirt while Rannvijay can be seen sporting a casual look in a white tee and a shirt. Sharing the post, she wrote, “The daily session of trying to annoy @rannvijaysingha! LOL.. he doesn’t seem to be bothered. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in horror-comedy film Coca-Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.