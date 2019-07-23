Actor Sunny Leone is making heads turn with her latest song ‘Funk Love’ from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka. Being an avid social media user, she never misses treating her fans with her gorgeous and bold pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo in a pink top teamed up with a black and white striped blazer. With perfect makeup, matte lipstick and hair kept natural, she gives out the expression of a boss lady and we can’t stop crushing over her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have my eyes on you!! (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram I have my eyes on you!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 22, 2019 at 10:07am PDT



Earlier, she shared her hot picture donning a mermaid avatar and left fans speechless with her bold look. Dressed in a shimmery orange crop top teamed up with brown mermaid tail, she looks nothing less than a diva. With tresses coloured blonde, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love being a mermaid!! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Love being a mermaid!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 20, 2019 at 2:47am PDT



Recently, in an interview with IANS, she spoke about her journey in India so far. The actor was quoted saying, “I think India is one of the most fast-paced countries in the world right now when it comes to doing business. If you have a dream and you want to do something, then you can achieve it. I’d have sleepless nights doing so many things I’m passionate about, but I am happy with the way everything has shaped up for me in India.”

She added, “It’s been an amazing journey so far. It’s panned out beyond everything I ever expected, and I’m very happy with my life right now. I don’t see myself leaving anytime soon or doing something else.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.