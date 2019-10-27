Actor Sunny Leone graced the Diwali celebrations at T-Series looking ravishing in a blue coloured anarkali. The actor, who usually prefers saree when it comes to wearing a traditional outfit, chose to rock a stunning suit this time. Sunny looked beautiful and that shade of blue worked wonders on her.

The anarkali suit that Sunny chose to pick as part of her festive look had gota-patti detailing with silver and colourful threads. It had pink accentuates and Sunny styled it gracefully with a pair of silver-blue earrings and a silver potli. Middle parted braided updo and dewy makeup further finished her look. The actor looked elegant. Check out some pictures of Sunny Leone from T-series Diwali party here:

Sunny was joined by her husband Daniel Weber at the celebrations. The man was dressed in all black bandhgala suit. Both Sunny and Daniel posed for the paparazzi and looked striking together.

The party was attended by several prominent names from the industry. Sunny was joined by the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Daisy Shah, Salman Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Chunky Panday, Giorgia Andriani, Dabboo Ratnani, Iulia vantur, Krishika Lulla, Gautam Gulati, Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor, Jatin Pandit, Guru Randhawa, Sonu Nigam, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mukesh Chhabra, Mika Singh, Nikhil Dwivedi, Sohail Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Armaan Kohli, Kapil Sharma, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, Chahat Khanna, Sunny Singh and Indra Kumar among others.

