Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is making the internet soar with her latest song ‘Hello Ji’ from her upcoming erotic horror web series Ragini MMS Returns. Last night, she was present at the launch of the song and also danced to the tunes of the track. Adding glamour to the event, she can be seen dressed in a white top teamed up with a silver shimmery mini skirt and knee-length black boots. She completed her look with perfect makeup, a pair of hoops, a dash of lipstick and half hair tied up in a ponytail leaving the tresses loose.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures from the promo event. She captioned the image as, “About last night! So much fun! @djbravo47 @therajakumari @altbalaji #helloji song promo!! Outfit by – @mirrorthestore Accessories: @deepkiran_jwellers Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



The peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the Baby doll team together.

The song has gone viral and clocked five million views so far. Speaking about the peppy track, Sunny told IANS, “The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I’ve worked with Vishnu (Deva) before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.