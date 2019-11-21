Bollywood actor Sunny Leone always manages to find out the fun elements on the sets whenever she is shooting. Her quirky post and playing pranks on her team are already well known to many. In the latest Instagram video, she can be seen sitting in a bathtub with grape water along with grapes. In the boomerang video, she can be seen squeezing two grapes and she looks sexy, as always.

With wet hair, a pair of earrings and minimal makeup, she is all set to make you go weaker in your knees. Sharing the video, she wrote, “So many crazy captions come to mind #SunnyLeone #LifeonSets. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram So many crazy captions come to mind 😛😜… #SunnyLeone #LifeonSets A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:55pm PST



The 38-year-old actor was recently in Abu Dhabi and was promoting Delhi Bulls in the ongoing T10 League. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen showing off her football skills on the field. She captioned the clip as, “What’s my name..what’s my name?” (sic) In the short clip, her husband Daniel Weber can also be seen accompanying the gorgeous actress on the field.



Recently, she has also shared her pictures in a white shirt teamed up with an ultra shimmery knee-length skirt and undoubtedly, she looks glamorous. She has teamed up her look with a pair of silver earrings, watch, subtle makeup, a dash of pink lip shade and kept her hair natural. Striking a sexy pose for the click, she raises the mercury bar. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Lips: #Kissmepink by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mirrorthestore Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @saurabhdambiwal. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.