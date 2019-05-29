Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is riding high on success as she has some of the good projects under her kitty. From hosting Splitsvilla 12 to her music videos and films, there is no stopping for her. Popularly known as the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’, she never misses grabbing eyeballs with her hot pictures. With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, she reigns social media with her sartorial choices. Earlier today, she has uploaded her picture from the sets of the reality show Splitsvilla 12. In the photo, she can be seen donning a summer-ready yellow and white dress teamed up with floral headband and a pair of earrings. With minimal makeup, she has left her hair open and wavy.

Her picture is going viral on social media and has fetched over 30,000 likes within an hour. She captioned it, “Own it like you mean it !!!! #SunnyLeone.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

A few days back, she has shared her picture in a blue crop top and skirt. With bold makeup and floral pair of earrings, she can be seen posing with green and purple balloons around her.

Going by the trend, Sunny has also uploaded the picture while standing on a wheel of JCB. Until you live under the rock, you will know that hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi meme went viral on social media and Sunny took a chance to post a picture with a JCB machine.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has been roped in for horror-comedy film Coca Cola. Talking about the film, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”