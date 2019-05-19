Bollywood actor Sunny Leone loves it when the weekend arrives just like any of us. She also never misses uploading her picture giving us insight that how excited she gets. Just like every weekend, this week too she has shared her sexy picture as she gets ready for the weekend fun. In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a white and golden outfit teamed up with subtle makeup, bold red lips and a pair of earrings with a lip sign on it. She has styled her hair in a high ponytail and we just can’t help but drool over her sharp facial features and flawless beauty.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ready for the #Weekend” (sic)

The picture is going viral and has clocked over three lakh views within a few hours.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Ready for the #Weekend 😎 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 18, 2019 at 4:38am PDT



Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her picture n a see-through white top teamed up with a blue skirt. With subtle makeup and sensuous expressions, she looks hot, as always. She has kept her hair pinned and we just can’t get our eyes off her. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Summer is here! Had real fun time shooting for the Exclusive Edition of @exhibitmagazine! Thank you @ramesh_somani for planning this special edition for your 14th Anniversary! Photographer: @rachitv Styled by: @simran_kabra Location: @synmumbai.” (sic)



Recently, she has also uploaded her picture flaunting her pink cheeks and lips. With a camouflage cap and straight hair, she once again gives the sneak peek into her look from Splitsvilla 12. She captioned it, “Lip shade #KissMePink by @starstruckbysl.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 😘 Lip shade #KissMePink by @starstruckbysl #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 17, 2019 at 8:41am PDT



On the work front, she is currently busy with the shooting of the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will be making her South cinema debut with Veeramadevi. She will also a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s film Arjun Patiala.