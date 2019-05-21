Bollywood Hottie Sunny Leone has worked really hard to make her niche in Bollywood. She is currently in a happy space with good projects under her kitty. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture flaunting her nude makeup and statement jewellery. She can be seen wearing a printed red outfit teamed up with braided hair and sensuous expressions. The picture flaunts her sharp facial features and it is perfect to kick start your Tuesday.

The picture is breaking the internet and has clocked over three lakh likes within a few hours and still counting.

Recently, she spoke to IANS about her journey in Bollywood and said, ““I have created a niche for myself with my own set of friends. I don’t really get out and party, so the circle is limited. I don’t know if I am yet judged, but back then also I was in a happy space and so am I now.”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 😘 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 20, 2019 at 5:47am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture wearing a blue and pink sexy top with curly hair, Sunny looks sensuously hot. She has complemented her look with shimmery golden lipstick and kohled eyes. Sunny Leone captions the picture as, “Sunday Mood”. The picture is going viral and has clocked over 1 lac views in half an hour.

View this post on Instagram everyday mood 🌞😎 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 19, 2019 at 12:34am PDT



Lately, she has uploaded her picture in a wearing a white and golden outfit teamed up with subtle makeup, bold red lips and a pair of earrings with a lip sign on it. She has styled her hair in a high ponytail and we just can’t help but drool over her sharp facial features and flawless beauty. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ready for the #Weekend” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Ready for the #Weekend 😎 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 18, 2019 at 4:38am PDT



On the work front, Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Talking about the film, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

She is currently busy shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be seen making a cameo in Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.