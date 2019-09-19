Actor Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla 12 and her style statement is always on point. She has also become an inspiration to many young girls when it comes to follow the latest trend and revamp your wardrobe. Earlier today, the dotting mother, took to Instagram to share her hot picture in beautifully printed orange long top and denim shorts. Donning a chic avatar, she completed her look with subtle make-up, bold lipstick, a pair of earrings and sunglasses. She has styled her hair in soft curls and has left her tresses loose. There is no doubt in saying that she swags it up like a pro.

In the caption, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, “Outfit:@rajdeep.ranawat.official Accessories: @aaree_accessories Sunglasses: @bellofox Heels: @heatwaveindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture:



The ‘Baby Doll’ fame also shared her picture painting with her twins Noah and Asher. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes 🙂 @theartfusionjuhu. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.

Talking about the film Coca Cola, she earlier said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”