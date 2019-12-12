Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is one of the most popular and hottest actors of the industry that every year her name does pop out in Google’s most searched celebrity. Not only her songs and films, but her Instagram is also filled with her gorgeous pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo in a pastel blue blouse teamed up with a furry skirt. Flaunting her perfect curves, she has teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a bracelet, a ring, and a shade of nude lipstick. With hair styled in loose curls, she strikes a sexy pose for a magazine photoshoot and it will make you ogle over her hot look.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love this look Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @archithanarayanamofficial Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Boots @metroshoesindia Shot by @trishasarang Fab magazine managed by @akshat_gutgutia. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has set the screens on ablaze with her latest look in shimmery golden mini dress teamed up with perfect makeup, hair styled in loose curls, a dash of bold red lipstick and high heels. Undoubtedly, the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ looks sizzling hot, as ever. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Loved this mini dress! Lips: #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @so_sonamparmarjhawar Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.