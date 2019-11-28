Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is all geared up to feature on the second season of the erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns. The Ekta Kapoor’s web-series will have a special dance number titled ‘Hello Ji’ that will add glamour and oomph to the series. Earlier today, she has taken to Instagram to share the promo of the song and it will make you weak in the knees.

In the promo, she can be driving a luxurious car and clad in hot outfits, she flaunts her killer dance moves. The song will be released tomorrow and sharing the post, she wrote, “Zara aur wait kar lo ji…Kal aa rahi hu mein to say #HelloJi Ab #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2 hoga aur bhi haseen 🔥 Stay tuned #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZEE5Original. (sic)”

The peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the Baby doll team together.

Watch the promo here:



Speaking about the peppy track, Sunny told IANS, “The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I’ve worked with Vishnu (Deva) before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here.”

On working again with Ekta Kapoor, she quipped, “Having worked with Ekta (Kapoor) before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again. That’s the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there’s a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park.”

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows is a series of incidents which topple their world upside down.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.