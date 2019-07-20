Bollywood actor Sunny Leone keeps making heads turn with her bold avatar on social media. She has also topped the charts on YouTube recently with her sexy mermaid avatar in the song ‘Funk Love’ from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka. Now, adorning her Mermaid look, she has shared her pictures and revealed that she loved her unique avatar. Dressed in a shimmery orange crop top teamed up with brown mermaid tail, she looks nothing less than a diva. With tresses coloured blonde, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love being a mermaid!! (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Love being a mermaid!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 20, 2019 at 2:47am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in white striped crop top teamed up with blue trousers and heels. With a dash of red lipstick and subtle makeup, she strikes a pose with her pet dog. She wrote, “Just me and Lilu (sic)”



Giving out fashion goals, she has also uploaded her photos in brown top and pants. With a high ponytail and yellow earrings, young girls can definitely take a cue from her. She captioned it, “Outfit: @label.april Accessories: @officialesar Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”



Recently, she was also seen in Arjun Patiala’s song ‘Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.