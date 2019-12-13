Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is all set to feature on Ekta Kapoor’s thriller-horror drama Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She is also busy hosting Splitsvilla 12 along with Rannvijay Singha. Now, for the promotions of her upcoming web series, she opted to set some major fashion goals. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures donning a red t-shirt teamed up with a lace skirt. She completed her look with high heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, winged eyeliner, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. With hair styled in a bun, she looks hot, as always.

In the caption, she thanked Rannvijay for gifting her the T-shirt from his label. She captioned the post, “Thank you @rannvijaysingha for this amazing Tee! And very true Never Normal with @disrupt_india @raginimmsreturns2 #helloji promotions Top: @disrupt_india Skirt: @ourlovelabel Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her photo in a pastel blue blouse teamed up with a furry skirt. Flaunting her perfect curves, she has teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a bracelet, a ring, and a shade of nude lipstick. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love this look Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @archithanarayanamofficial Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Boots @metroshoesindia Shot by @trishasarang Fab magazine managed by @akshat_gutgutia. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.