Bollywood’s hottest actor and the most googled celebrity Sunny Leone was recently seen slaying the basic jacket and jeans style like a pro. Whether she is draped in a saree or a hot mini dress, Sunny Leone always gets the attention she wants. Sunny wears it with so much confidence that others take a backseat. However, we would still like to talk about her style quotient. The 38-year-old took to Instagram in the late afternoon to share a casual look and let us tell you she just rocked. Sunny is looking so pretty and beautiful in this white bomber jacket by designer Parul J Maurya. It has embroidery work in the sleeves.

Sunny looks so fit and hot as she tucked in a grey basic round neck t-shirt and completed the look with a pair of blue jeans. Sunny made a high bun and kept her lips nude with smokey eyes. The white beauty never stops us in giving fashion goals.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest picture

Sunny along with her husband celebrated daughter Nisha’s 4th birthday. The party’s theme was Frozen and it was enough to set the Internet gushing. The videos and pictures were all over the place and it showed a room decorated like a kingdom of Arendelle.