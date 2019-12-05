Sunny Leone is one such hot actor who rarely is seen on a magazine cover. After witnessing her in Filmfare Middle East Magazine, she is now on the cover of Fablook Magazine. In the last one year, we have seen a drastic change in Sunny Leone’s sartorial choices. From turning a TV host to a dotting mother of three, the actor’s list of fashionable looks has been getting better with each passing day. The actor was recently spotted on the cover of Fablook magazine’s December issue and needless to say, Sunny looked smoking hot as a picture in a blue and white power suit from designer Bani Pasricha’s collection.

Sunny sensuously poses for the pic and keeps her hair on one side. Her eyes are doing all the talking. Her makeup line Star Struck is promoted on the cover as it says ‘Celebrating gorgeousness in this season – The sensuous and sensational Sunny Leone’.

Sunny Leone completed her look with messy hair and it will definitely make you fall in love with her. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned her post as “So excited about this new cover for @fablookmagazine 😍🥰 Lips: #BerryGlimmer by @starstruckbysl, Styled by @hitendrakapopara

HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist, Wearing @bani.pasricha, Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn, Shot by @trishasarang, PR Managed by @akshat_gutgutia”

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s pictures:



Sunny Leone recently attended the Filmfare Style and Glamour Award held in Mumbai last night. For the starry affair, she opted for a gorgeous off-shoulder dark blue dress. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures in the gorgeous dress teamed up with subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick and kohl in eyes. She has accessorized her look with a finger ring and a pair of diamond earrings. With hair styled in soft curls, she looks hot, as ever.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.