Bollywood hot diva Sunny Leone has forayed into movies, music videos, digital, pornographic, television, etc. The actor has always been a part of something that she finds interesting. Now, with her global scale fan following, the hottie seems to be taking the opportunity to launch her global makeup line in UAE. Her makeup line ‘Star Struck by Sunny Leone’ includes lip colours, mascaras, foundation and highlighters. The actress also will be including organic skincare as well.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful summer picture in a lemon print top with blue pants. Sunny paired it up with silver earrings and red lipstick. She captioned it as “Thank you #AbuDhabi for showing so much love at the launch of @starstruckbysl!! 😘✌️ #SunnyLeone.”

She looks hot like never before and definitely turns up the heat like no other.

Take a look here:

Sunny and husband Daniel Weber launched a store of their cosmetics range Star Struck in Dubai for which the entire family made a trip to the city where they also found out a kiosk of the brand at a departmental store in Abu Dhabi.



On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”