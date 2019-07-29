Actor Sunny Leone, who made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Jism 2’ in 2012, is one of the most sultry actors of the industry. The diva is very much active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos. Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram and shared her sensuous picture from a shoot wherein she looks ecstatic and gorgeous. Sunny grabbed eyeballs and pulled off the bold look really well.

Making a sensuous pose with candles and flowers in the background, Sunny Leone raises the temperature. The One Night Stand actor poses in a subtle and elite dress which highlights the blouse and accessories. She completes her look with soft hair curls and nude makeup with shimmery gloss on lips. Sunny Leone adds an oomph factor to her look with cool white nail paint.

Take a look at a hot and sexy picture of Sunny Leone:

The Canadian beauty has started shooting for MTV Splitsvilla 12 along with co-host Rannvijay Singha. Splitsvilla happens to be the first dating show on Television which began after the success of Roadies.