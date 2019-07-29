On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”
On the personal front, she has married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.