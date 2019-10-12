Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently attended the starry night of Gold awards 2019. For the evening, she opted for a black and grey gorgeous gown with dramatic sleeves. With bold makeup and bright red lipstick, she looked hot, as always. She completed her look with neat hair bun and it will make you fall in love with her. At the award show, she grabbed the award for the ‘Icon of the year’.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her pictures post the event and clicked a picture with an award in her hand. She captioned it as, “Thanks @goldawardstv for Icon of the Year! Photo credit- @dirrty99. (sic)”

Earlier, she has attended the success bash of Ekta Kapoor in gorgeous red dress teamed up with black heels. With subtle makeup, smokey eyes, shimmery lipstick and hair styled in a ponytail, she looked ravishing, as always. She captioned the picture as, “Love this dress! Outfit: @shalinirathodofficial Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 Hair and makeup- by me. (sic)”



A few days back, she shared her picture in blue cold shoulder top and white shorts. For the day, she opted for ‘Made For Her’ couture and looks extremely gorgeous flaunting her brand ‘Star Struck by Sunny Leone’s Wild Cherry lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Loving this #WildCherry shade by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @__madeforher__ Accessories: @arvinofashions Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Heels: @heatwaveindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.