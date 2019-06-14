From hosting Splitsvilla and featuring in several Bollywood dance numbers to making her foray into the South film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has her kitty full of experimental projects which will not just be pushing her out of her comfort zone but also challenging her acting skills. In the latest addition to add growth to her acting career, the Ek Paheli Leela star is now learning a local dialect of Uttar Pradesh for her upcoming horror-comedy, Coca Cola.

As per the latest news, the movie will go on floors next month in July ahead of which Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect. In an interview with IANS, the actress shared, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things – be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.” Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Coca Cola is based in Uttar Pradesh.

While the fans can’t wait to see this different avatar of hers, it is commendable to note that the Canadian-born Indian-American actress and model is also working hard to establish her footing down South. In an interview earlier, Sunny had said, “South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”

Apart from these, Sunny has wrapped up the shooting of the reality show Splitsvilla 12. While the shoot of MTV Splitsvilla 12 has been wrapped up, Sunny Leone and Roadies Real Heroes ring master Rannvijay Singh were seen enjoying the last minutes on the sets. Recently, Sunny shared a dance video of hers with co-host Rannvijay and this season’s contestants where they were seen grooving to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock song. Taking about Bollywood, Sunny will be making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.