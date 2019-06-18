Bollywood hottest actor Sunny Leone is the social media sensation, who is not only famous among her 22.8 million Instagram followers for sexiness, but also for her amazing fashion sense. While going through her Instagram feeds, we stumbled upon her latest picture and can’t take our eyes off her.

Sunny Leone posted a picture in a white t-shirt with a slogan written (social media queen). She paired it with a multicolour skirt and all we have one thing to say- HOT. The diva’s short tresses were given a wavy look and looked quite sexy on her. Sunny’s lips had a pink tint which attracts us. The stunner rounded up her look with pink earrings and we are so in love with her.

Check the photo of Sunny Leone here:

View this post on Instagram 👑 Boom!! #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

A few days back, she has also announced her new venture along with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”

On the work front the actress will next be seen in Kokokola, spilling the beans on the project, Sunny told news agency IANS, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”