Gripping fans in its viral excitement, the T-10 league held in Abu Dhabi from 14 November saw team Delhi Bulls, formerly known as the Bengal Tigers, unveil their brand new jersey and reveal Sunny Leone as their brand ambassador. Coached by Stephen Fleming and led by England cricket team’s captain, Eoin Morgan, Delhi Bulls saw their energy amping up as Sunny turned cheerleader for them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared videos and pictures where she can be seen donning the team’s new jersey and running across the boundary of the pitch with Delhi Bull’s flag. The post was captioned, “The amazing and surreal experience of being on the field during @t10league cheering for @delhibullst10 Thanks @rizwan.sajan @mrcricketuae @adelsajan @neelesh_bhatnagar for this great opportunity!! (sic).”

At the event, Khaleej Times quoted the star saying, “It’s a big honour. I never get to go to games! I work so much, I’m so excited to be yelling from a box or seat; going ‘what the heck is going on here?’ or screaming and cheering because I’m THAT person.” Expressing her excitement of the game, Sunny gushed, “To see how involved everyone is – it’s basically a religion in India – it’s unbelievable. You think for the championship baseball match everyone is out? Not like in India. There the streets are empty.”

Sunny Leone features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is not only the much-sought-after face for Bollywood’s hit songs but is also a working force who knows how to strike a perfect balance between her work, home and kids. Recently on Children’s Day, while everyone was seen sharing their childhood memories, Sunny was seen reliving her childhood days and enjoying a care-free time at kids zone.

On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her initial pictures from the sets of the film, that instantly went viral, looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar yet managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.