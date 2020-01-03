B-town actor Sunny Leone, who was last seen on the big screen in the special song Battiyan Bujhaado in Motichoor Chaknachoor, is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. Sunny has set the temperatures soaring as she posed in a maroon turtle neck crop top. The black mini shorts and black boots complimented her looks and highlighted her svelte figure.

Sunny Leone teamed it up with sunglasses and big hoop earrings. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a photo with the caption, “When your swag is on point!! 😎 Lips: #BerryGlimmer by @starstruckbysloutfit: @narendrakumardesign Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses Styled by @hitendrakapoparaStyling, Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist”.

And the photo is already a hit on Instagram, thanks to her millions of fans around the world. Sunny’s picture has crossed 3lac likes on the photo-sharing app. Sunny also expressed her love for Dubai in the caption on the post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”