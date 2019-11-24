Bollywood actor and Splitsvilla 12 host Sunny Leone often shares pictures from the sets of the reality show and her quirky antics. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to flaunt her mid-riff abs in a trendy blue crop with ‘Bad Crew’ written on it teamed up with blue jeggings. However, it’s not her look that took our attention, it’s the way she looks at the numerous Pizzas kept in front of her on the table. Well, it will also make you go watery-mouth.

She has completed her look with sunglasses, braided hair, subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and a pair of earrings. In the photo, even Rannvijay laughs his heart out looking at Sunny’s expressions.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “It wouldn’t be proper without pizza Outfit: @thedapperlady_ Sunglasses: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures with her husband Daniel Weber as they go out on a date in Dubai and it was the mushiest picture of this weekend. Sunny Leone is in Dubai and wore a hot black and white dress. She completed her look with black high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair natural. While Daniel Weber is all suited up in black and looks hot as well.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.