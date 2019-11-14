Actor Sunny Leone is not just another pretty face of Bollywood’s hit songs, but rather she is a working force, who knows how to strike a perfect balance between her work, home and kids. On Children’s Day, everyone is active on social media and sharing their childhood memories. However, Sunny has made her day by reliving her early days. She enjoyed a care-free time at kids zone.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a boomerang video featuring yours truly sliding in a giant ball pit. She captions the video as, “Such an amazing thing about to drop !!!!! Huge !!!!! 😍😍😍”.

Sunny is a diva who is nurturing her three beautiful kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah, alongside the love of her life, Daniel Weber. She chose to embrace motherhood by adopting her little daughter, Nisha. Later, she got blessed with twins, Asher and Noah from surrogacy.

Watch Sunny Leone’s adorable video here:

Sunny Leone features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the diva surely nailed the look with her beauty.