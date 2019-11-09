Sunny Leone is Bollywood’s hottest actor and the most googled celebrity who is making the most of it on her Instagram. Today, she can be seen slaying in the greyish-blue gown like a pro. Whether she is draped in a saree or a hot mini dress, Sunny always gets the attention she wants.

Sunny wears it with so much confidence that others take a backseat. However, we would still like to talk about her style quotient. The 38-year-old took to Instagram in the late afternoon to share a hot and sexy look and let us tell you she just rocked.

Sunny is looking so pretty and beautiful in this grey-blue long dress from a renowned designer Lina Mane. It has embroidery work on the belt. To complete her look she opted for statement earrings and makeup matching with her outfit. While the actress’ sartorial choices have become quite a rage amongst the youngsters, it’s her entertainment quotient that has earned her a loyal fanbase.

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s hot pictures:



On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.