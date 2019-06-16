On the day of India vs Pakistan match whole India is rooting for the Indian Cricket Team and are glued to their television screens. Now, Sunny Leone has also extended her support and is rooting for no rains during the much-anticipated match. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot and sexy picture in a floral cream coloured crop top and pastel pink shorts. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, sunglasses, subtle makeup and glossy lip shade. As per her caption, she is rooting for India and we can all relate to it.

She captioned it, “Anyone in need of a #Sunny day? #SunnyLeone #IndiaVsPakistan #GoAwayRains (sic)”

Check out the post here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a pink floral crop top and thigh-high slit skirt teamed up with a pink shrug. She completed her look with loose curls, subtle makeup, pink lip shade and a pair of earrings. In the photo, she walks in the middle of the forest as she gets clicked. She captioned it, “Follow your dreams even if it means creating your own path !!!! #SunnyLeone. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Hi!! 😍 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:15am PDT



A few days back, she has also announced her new venture along with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.