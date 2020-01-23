Bollywood actor Sunny Leone always set the fashion bar high with her style statement. She often impresses the fashion police with her sartorial choices and fans go gaga over her. There is no doubt in saying that the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ has created her niche in the industry and she is a sight to behold for sore eyes. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her pictures in a sheer fish cut black dress. She completed her look with bold makeup, a pair of earrings and a dash of bright red lipstick. With hair styled in soft curls, she strikes a sexy pose in the latest pictures.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @hubschgowns Accessories: @tassels_n_dazzles Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos n a beige-coloured crop top and shimmery golden-brown pants. She completed her look with dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipgloss. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. With hair kept pinned straight, she shines at the event. Sharing the post, she gave credit to the people behind her look. She wrote, “Lips: #BerryGlimmer by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @perniaqureshibrands Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”